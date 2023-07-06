HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A new report from Solitaired has analyzed the 30 biggest cities in the country and placed them into Harry Potter houses.

Solitaired says the story of Harry Potter has captivated audiences worldwide for decades, igniting imaginations and whisking fans away on magical adventures. Researchers say they drew on a range of factors, including educational attainment, sports championships, average working hours, cultural offerings, and professional aspirations.

Researchers included metropolises Louisville, Nashville and Indianapolis in their report. Among the three, Indianapolis ranks toward the top of the list as a Slytherin, followed by Louisville who is also Slytherin, with Nashville coming in at the bottom of the list as a Ravenclaw. As for which cities are at the top and bottom of the list, those are Austin as a Ravenclaw and Washington, D.C. as a Hufflepuff.

The full report can be found here.