New study names Kentucky in the top 10 unhappiest states

(WEHT) – A new study from NiceRx ranked all 50 states from happiest to unhappiest, and the results might surprise you. Kentucky was ranked among the lowest in the United States, being named 43rd on a general happiness scale. On the opposite end of the study, Hawaii was named the happiest in the nation.

Full USA happiness ranking by state:

1. Hawaii

21. Illinois

36. Indiana

43. Kentucky

50. Mississippi

The study put into consideration many different factors including life expectancy, homicide rate, mean household income, poverty rate and safety scores. Those factors were analyzed, which helped form an average for each state.

You can find the full study here.