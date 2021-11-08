New survey shows nearly 60% of Americans unlikely to travel for holidays

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — According to a new national survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), most Americans are opting to stay home this holiday season.

The survey found that 29% of Americans are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 33% are likely to travel for Christmas—an increase from 21% and 24%, respectively, compared to 2020. Rising gas prices are expected to dampen any plans of those who might be driving for the holidays.

“While vaccines have helped travelers feel more comfortable, rising gas prices and continued concerns about the pandemic are making many Americans hesitant to travel during the holidays.” said American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers.

The survey of over 2000 adults was conducted Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2021, by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. Key findings include:

Just one in three Americans plans to travel for Christmas (33% likely to travel, 59% unlikely), and even fewer plan to travel for Thanksgiving (29% likely, 61% unlikely)

68% of Thanksgiving travelers plan to stay with family or friends, while 22% plan to stay in a hotel

66% of Christmas travelers plan to stay with family or friends, while 23% plan to stay in a hotel

52% of Americans say they plan to take fewer trips and 53% plan to take shorter trips due to rising gas prices

Leisure travelers are making several adjustments to their travel plans based on the current state of the pandemic, including only traveling within driving distance (58%), taking fewer trips (48%), and taking shorter trips (46%)

Among parents with children under the age of 12, 41% say the availability of vaccines for kids ages 5-11 will make them more likely to travel

68% of Thanksgiving travelers and 64% of Christmas travelers plan to drive, compared to 11% and 14%, respectively, who plan to fly

You can find full survey results here.