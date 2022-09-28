FLORIDA (WEHT) – According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Major Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwester Florida just after 3 p.m. ET.



At the time of the eyewall coming on shore, it was packing winds of 155 miles per hour with gusts at a higher speed. As of landfall, Ian was only 2 miles per hour away from being classified as a Category 5 hurricane.



With Ian intensifying in strength Wednesday morning, meteorologists with the NHC initially forecasted storm surges up to 12 feet, but revised it to 18 feet with the intensification .

While currently being listed as a Category 4, meteorologists will look over data in the coming months to determine if the category needs to be adjusted. For example, in 2018 Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida as a Category 4, but looking over data later showed it was stronger, and it was reclassified as a Category 5 the following April.



Ian is expected to continue moving inland then move over the central part of Florida Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and then move back over the Atlantic Ocean late Thursday.



