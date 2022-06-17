NERF’s first-ever official mascot is leaving the internet screaming with joy. Or maybe just screaming.

Tasked with coming up for a mascot for a toy where kids spend more time collecting the foam darts than actually playing with the colorful guns may not be exactly an envious task. NERF doesn’t have the luxury of sports teams where a mascot is simple. An eagle for the Eagles. A bear for the Bears. A gorilla for…. the Suns?

But the creative minds at NERF didn’t balk at the challenge. No, they came to the only true logical conclusion really possible for the brand: What about just a bunch of NERF darts? After all, isn’t that what parents associate most with NERF, piles of foam darts scattered around their home?

With that in mind, I present to you, in all his glory, Murph the NERF mascot. A sentient pile of NERF darts who dream of being just like us…. except pantsless.





Image credit: Hasbro

As one can imagine based on the images above, the internet had A LOT to say about this new head-to-toe NERF dart mascot.

While NERF described Murph as “by far the most fun, playful and social member of the NERF team,” people took to Twitter to express their own first impressions. Some of which were less “fun” and more “run for your life.”

“If you see this running towards you, run the other way. Fast,” said Twitter user Kyle O’Brien.

“Hasbro has unleashed a new eldritch horror upon the world,” Christian Hoffer tweeted.

Many sounded off on Twitter calling poor Murph nightmarish and terrifying, even finding NERF’s new catchphrase that accompanies the mascot — “Unleash the play in you” — to be eerily foreboding.

“No, no, Murph is not hunting you for sport and your delicious human meat, he is merely trying to 𝖚𝖓𝖑𝖊𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖞 𝖎𝖓 𝖞𝖔𝖚,” Alex Zelben tweeted.

While some tried to remind themselves that the new NERF mascot wasn’t real and couldn’t hurt them, others were more welcoming to Murph.

“He’s perfect and my new best friend,” said Preternia on Twitter.

“I love it. Between this and Gritty, keep giving me mascots inspired by pure eldritch madness please.

said Keith Fosterkid 2022.

Some reactions on Twitter were perhaps even more alarming than horror…..

“I would like to make sweet, supple love to Murph, the new Nerf mascot,” said Jay (Ledyba phase) on Twitter.

Hit Factory Podcast asked if anyone else found Murf “strangely attractive.”

Jeff-ster Apogee tweeted: “Dismaying but true: it would probably be very comforting to get hugged by Murph.”

Whether frightening or cuddly, Murph the NERF mascot seems to be striking a major chord with the internet. But if you invite him to your child’s birthday party, maybe make sure he leaves before sunset…

You can follow (or keep track) of Murph’s next moves by following the official NERF social channels on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.