HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Thursday is National Puppy Day, and in honor of the holiday, an organization called Canine Companions has launched a live puppy cam.

The stream features eight-week old future service dogs, and will be live all day on March 23. Canine Companions is a non-profit that provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no cost.

You can view the live puppy cam on their website.