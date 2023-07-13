(NewsNation) — A new neighborhood in North Carolina will require all of its homes to have American flags flying outside.

The rule applies to homes in 1776 Gastonia, a 55+ housing development in Gastonia, N.C. The community, around 30 minutes outside of Charlotte, will feature 43 new homes for retirees. Each home will come with its own American flag.

“While the governing documents of each community promote American traditions and values, the only visible standard homeowners must follow is flying the American flag on their front porch throughout the year,” a news release from Great American Homes said.

“The goal of 1776 is to create a community with the American dream at its core,” said Brock Fankhauser, founder of Great American Homes. “For many, owning a home in our great country is the American dream. 1776 Gastonia offers seniors, who have worked and sacrificed for the dream, to celebrate their accomplishments in a community that honors American values.”

The homes in the 1776 Gastonia development are now for sale. Two-bedroom, two-bathroom brick houses start at around $409,000.

American Homes says the 1776 communities will likely expand to other states.