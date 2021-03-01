North Carolina man gets revenge on porch pirate with spicy warning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina man is fighting back against porch pirates by leaving them with a nasty, spicy surprise.

David Seaman has been the target of porch pirates more often than he would like. In fact, in the last week or so, he has been hit three times.

“It’s crazy… (the thief) thought my porch was a store and he could come and grab whatever he wanted and head on out. He just kept doing it over and over again,” Seaman told WJZY.

After a birthday present was stolen, Seaman decided to fight back.

“My idea was get an empty box, fill it with paper and put a note inside and with some hot chili pepper all over it,” Seaman said.

The decoy box was picked up on Wednesday afternoon. According to Seaman, it was the same thief who previously stole packages from his porch.

“Same guy, same car, all of that. There was the same guy that hit another house another day,” he said. “[It] had a note saying ‘we’re watching you, we know who you are, we have you on camera, don’t come back.’”

Seaman said he created another decoy package if the thief returns.

“Hopefully, he opened it and won’t come back because he knows we’re on to him.”

No arrests have been made, according to WJZY.