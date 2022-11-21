(WTVO) — Meta will host a virtual reality concert featuring an avatar of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

Facebook’s parent company has helped create a hyper-realistic avatar of the late musician, which will perform some of his classics on December 16th, which would have been B.I.G.’s 50th birthday.

The show will use a virtual recreation of ’90’s Brooklyn as a backdrop, and will feature guest performances by Sean “Diddy” combs, The Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick, Lil’ Cease, DJ Clark Kent, and more, according to Engadget.

The rapper’s estate has granted approval for the concert, which will take place on Meta’s “Horizon Worlds” VR platform.

“Horizon Worlds” app is free to download on Oculus Quest 2.

The concert will also be streamed in 2D on The Notorious B.I.G. Facebook page.