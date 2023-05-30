NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Carnival Cruise Line has reported that a man fell overboard on the Carnival Magic cruise ship that was returning to port in Norfolk.

According to a statement from the cruise line, Carnival Magic reported a man overboard to the U.S. Coast Guard and that he “was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon.”

The statement continued by saying a review of the ship’s security footage “confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 a.m. early Monday morning.”

Carnival Cruise Lines says the Coast Guard released the ship from search and rescue efforts and instructed the captain to make its way back to port in Norfolk.

Passengers also confirmed the report with 10 On Your Side as they were getting off the ship Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

The Carnival Care Team is providing support at this time to the man’s companion and the party he was traveling with aboard the ship.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information.