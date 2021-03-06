Ohio River search for boy to resume; mom charged with murder

CINCINNATI (AP) — Crews are expected to resume searching the Ohio River on Sunday for a 6-year-old Ohio boy who police say died when his mother tried to abandon him at a park and drive away but he grabbed for a door and was dragged.

Police believe James Hutchinson’s mother and her boyfriend dumped the body into the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, last weekend. Flood conditions have held up the search.

The mother was indicted Friday on 16 counts, including murder. Her boyfriend was indicted on 15 counts, including corpse abuse and tampering with evidence.

Butler County court records didn’t list attorneys for the jailed couple.