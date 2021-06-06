Olde Thompson issues recall due to possible salmonella contamination

(WEHT) – Olde Thompson LLC. issued a voluntary recall of Olde Thompson and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander due to a potential risk of salmonella.

The bacterium was discovered during routine sampling of raw materials. Anyone who purchased a 1.5 oz glass jar of the product with lot code “23632” or “23631” on the bottom of the container is asked to dispose of it.

The product was sold between May 26 and June 4 at locations in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey and Indiana.

No illnesses have been reported. For more information, click here.