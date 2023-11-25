HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – ‘Tis the season for runny noses, coughs, and in some cases, aches and shivers. Respiratory viruses such as the flu, COVID and RSV have symptoms that can easily spread between friends and family this holiday season and getting vaccinated cuts the risk of severe illness while protecting others.

However, a new survey by the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center finds that many Americans have grown apathetic to the dangers of respiratory viruses this year, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic is in the endemic stages.

The survey found that 35 percent of Americans aren’t concerned about the rise of respiratory illnesses, one-third believe they don’t need vaccines if they’re not high risk and 1 in 3 don’t believe that their decision on vaccinations will affect anyone else. In addition, 87 percent of the respondents say they do all they can to avoid spreading seasonal viruses.

