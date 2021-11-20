Original Gerber baby turns 95 years old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The original face that has graced Gerber products since 1928 is turning 95 years old Saturday, according to a post from Gerber’s Facebook page.

The lovable illustration of Ann Turner Cook has inspired parents everywhere to share their babies’ photos with Gerber for over nine decades.

Gerber says the iconic brand image was submitted In 1928 by artist Dorothy Hope Smith, who entered a contest to find a face that would represent a baby food advertising campaign. Smith noted that she would finish the sketch if she ever won the competition, but the judges fell in love with it and insisted the simple illustration remain how it was.

However, the identity of the baby was kept a secret for 40 years, according to Gerber’s website.

In a poll taken across the country, people speculated everyone from movie stars Humphrey Bogart and Elizabeth Taylor to Senator Bob Dole.

“But mystery novelist and retired English teacher Ann Turner Cook knew the correct answer: She is the Gerber Baby,” Gerber says.

The story goes that Dorothy Hope Smith, a neighbor of the Turner family, drew the portrait of Ann as a toddler. Gerber says the illustration has appeared on all Gerber packaging and in every Gerber advertisement since then.