HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Continental Mills has issued a recall of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is packaged in a 2 lbs. box with UPC 01111088219 labeled on it. The affected product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 and has Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

Product was distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: AL, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV.

No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date.

Please dispose of the product if you have recently purchased any of the products noted above. Please call the Recall Phone Hotline at (800) 578-7832 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST for more information about the recall or information to receive a refund.

Food safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.