BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A grand jury voted on an indictment against the man accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, prosecutors told a judge on Thursday. The grand jury vote took place Wednesday, they said.

As a result, a felony hearing scheduled for Thursday was adjourned without any testimony taking place. It is not yet clear what charges the grand jury voted on. The suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, was initially charged with a single count of first-degree murder over the weekend.

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Emotions ran high in the room. Someone sitting in a row of victims’ families could be heard shouting “Payton, you’re a coward!” as the suspect was being led out after his appearance.

While in the courtroom on Thursday, the suspect was wearing armor underneath his vest. Security at the courthouse was, in the words of News 4’s Chris Horvatits “at an all time high,” on Thursday.

“The Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution with the incarcerated individual as the process moves forward,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

If convicted, the accused shooter could spend life in prison without parole. He’s currently in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on suicide watch.