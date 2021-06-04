‘People are actually taking shots at one another’: How to protect against road rage

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Michael Joseph Terns the Asst. Chief of the Nolensville Police Department notices a trend when investigating road rage incidents.

“Usually, there’s a weapon involved,” Terns said.

What’s more disturbing, is how people use the weapons.

“We’re seeing now that people are actually taking shots at one another,” he added.

That’s true in the case of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman an ICU nurse who authorities said was shot and killed by Devaunte Hill while driving to work. Hill apparently told a friend Kaufman cut him off which upset him, so he quote “shot up the car”.

“A lot of people get into their cars and think that thing is a tank, and it is not.” Terns continued, “Bullets will cut though driver doors like hot butter.”

People are pushed to the brink, he said, acting in ways that change the lives of many forever.

“It’s normal. People getting sucked in, and having tunnel vision, and I don’t think they realize what they’re doing,” said Terns.

That’s why police said take a deep breath and protect yourself when confronted by an aggressive driver. Don’t make eye contact and keep your hands on the wheel.

“What you don’t want to do is give them the finger. What you don’t want to do is lay on your horn or swerve towards them, or speed up, and cut them off,” Terns said.

If they approach your car, “Keep your window rolled up. Don’t get out of the car and engage in a fight with them. You never know, they may be armed,” explained Terns.

And, you never know what will trigger someone.

“People bring up their cell phone, trying to instigate something, and it does,” he said.

Don’t do that. Do call 911 and report road rage. Provide the vehicle description and tag number if possible.

“Usually, what I’ll do is have someone activate their emergency flashers. If I’ve got 40 or 50 cars in a row, the one with the hazard lights, that’s my victim,” Terns said.

Most importantly, Terns said, remember life is short.

“Turn on your radio. Listen to some good jams. Get home safe. Get that good meal in your stomach. Enjoy that time with your family.”