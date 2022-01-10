People are allegedly living in unfinished homes due to construction material shortages

NATIONAL (WEHT) – There’s no end in sight to supply chain shortages in the construction industry caused by the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reports supply shortages are forcing new home buyers to move into unfinished houses. Home builders increased construction in the past year, responding to renewed demand and limited availability in the “existing-home” market.

But now the industry is struggling to keep up. Transportation delays caused shortages of critical materials including windows, garage doors, appliances, and paint.