Plaid settles class-action lawsuit, people could get money

WORLD (WEHT) – Well, if you use any popular banking apps at the moment, then you might want to check your e-mail inbox, as there could be money waiting for you.

A financial service, known as Plaid, has settled a class action lawsuit for 58 million dollars for allegedly obtaining users’ bank login information. Independent financial apps including Venmo, Robinhood, and Acorns, as well as the apps for banks like Capital One and Wells Fargo, used Plaid’s technology to connect.

An e-mail was sent out to affected consumers, but those who didn’t receive it and may have been impacted have until April 28 to submit a claim online.