INDIANAPOLIS — A child’s outdoor toy is being recalled because one of the components violates the federal lead content ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Big Game Hunters Mud Kitchens sold on amazon from July through December 2020. The recall was initiated because the brass water tap contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Recalled Brass Tap (CPSC)

The CPSC said lead is toxic if ingested by young children. It can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

The toy was sold in two styles, Single and Triple. The CPSC said a five-digit lot code is located on the outer packaging. The first two digits of the lot code are LO, the third and fourth digits are numbers, and the last digit is the letter O or P.

The single mud kitchen includes a plastic wash tub, plastic water dispenser, pretend stove, slide-out counter and a brass water tap. It is 43.25 inches wide (56 inches with counter fully extended), 16.5 inches deep and 36 inches tall.

Recalled Single Mud Kitchen (CPSC)

The Triple, or XL, Mud Kitchen also has two cabinets with doors, two additional pretend burners and controls for the pretend stove, a water dispenser, and two storage shelves, and is 32 inches wide (44 inches with counter fully extended), 18 inches deep and 34.5 inches tall.

Recalled Triple Mud Kitchen (CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled toy should remove and dispose of the brass water tap before contacting DOM Enterprises & Mfg. Ltd. (“DOM Sports”) for a free replacement water tap. Those with questions can call DOM Sports toll-free at 833-415-0078 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or send an email to support@domsports.com.