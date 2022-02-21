HENDERSON, Nev. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is requesting the public’s help in an ongoing missing person investigation.

On February 19, HPD was called to the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive in reference to a missing person, identified as Ashlyn Sherre, 11. HPD says Sherre was last seen by family on the evening of February 19 outside of her residence, wearing a dark short sleeve shirt, purple skirt, black fishnet leggings, and black boots. HPD says that Sherre is about 4 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around around 80 pounds, with green eyes and black hair with green coloring mixed in.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department 702-267-4911, 311, Detective Nathan Calvano at 702-267-4750, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward