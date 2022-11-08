NATIONAL (WEHT) – After some confusion, a Powerball winner has been announced.

According to the Powerball website, the winner is in California.

Powerball USA previously tweeted, “There were no jackpot winners in Monday’s #Powerball drawing so the top prize for Wednesday has rolled to $2.3 BILLION!”

On Monday night there was a delay in announcing the winner. Powerball USA tweeted, “#Powerball drawing remains delayed while one of the participating lotteries processes sales data.”

