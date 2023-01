(WEHT) – Nobody matched all six numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing to claim the $526 million jackpot, which means the jackpot rolls over yet again. Saturday’s drawing is now up to an estimated $572 million.

Here is another look at Wednesday’s numbers:

Be sure to check tickets closely, tickets with even a few matching numbers are still eligible to be redeemed for cash prizes.

Saturday’s drawing will air live on the CW 7 following Eyewitness News at 9.