NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.6 billion with a cash option amount of $782.4 million.

Officials say the jackpot ranks as the largest prize in history, surpassing the previous world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

President and CEO Mary Harville said, “We are due for a jackpot winner here in Kentucky and would love to be a part of this historic record. We’re used to making millionaires but are excited for the opportunity to make a billionaire.”

Officials say tickets for the $1.6 billion Powerball drawing are just $2 each and can be purchased at any of the Kentucky Lottery’s retailers or online.