President Biden signs the National Defense Authorization Act

NATIONAL (WEHT) – On December 28 President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law.

The 768-billion-dollar measure includes provisions to counter Chinese military advancements, and aid Ukraine in its efforts to push back against the Russians. It also authorizes a nearly three percent raise for the military, and increases the pentagon’s budget by 25 billion dollars. That was more than what President Biden had requested.

One provision was left out of the defense bill, and that was adding women to the draft. It was removed from the bill by the House and Senate Armed Services Committee despite having bipartisan support in both chambers.