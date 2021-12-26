Pricey Passports: Why are they so expensive?

UNITED STATED (WEHT) — Starting Dec. 27, passport books are going to cost you more than ever before. For a standard adult passport, it will cost you $130. If you want to get one of your children a passport, it will cost $100.

On top of all that, applicants can also expect an acceptance fee to be tacked on. These price hikes come as all passport books will cost your wallet an extra $20 starting Monday.

Government officials say the higher fees are necessary to provide better security for passport books, which are used for travel worldwide.

To apply for a U.S. passport, visit travel.state.gov.