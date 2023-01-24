HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Producers of the ABC reality series “Shark Tank” are searching nationwide to discover the next group of entrepreneurs, creators and innovators to pitch products and companies to the sharks in hopes of landing an investment.

Casting for season 15 of the 4-time Emmy Award winning series is now open via online applications. If chosen, entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to present their product or company to the “sharks” in hopes of securing funding to jumpstart their venture.

For more information, and to apply online, click here.