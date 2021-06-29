Purdue University professor answers questions about Surfside building collapse

(WEHT) – Rescue workers continue to comb through the rubble of the Champlain Tower in Surfside, Florida. Operations are entering a sixth day as officials still hold out hope.

11 people are confirmed dead and 150 people are still unaccounted for in what has become the largest non-hurricane disaster response the state of Florida has ever seen.

Meanwhile, the pile of rubble is potentially holding a wealth of evidence for investigators. New reports show that just 36 hours before the disaster a contractor had taken photos and reported to the Miami Hearld that there was standing water all over the parking garage. The contractor also noted cracked concrete and severely corroded rebar beneath the pool.

Rodrigo Salgado, a professor of civil engineering at Purdue University, joined Eyewitness News to answer questions about the building collapse.