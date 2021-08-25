Razor USA issues recall of GLW battery packs in self-balancing hoverboards

(WEHT) – Razor USA has issued a recall on removable GLW battery packs installed in UL-Listed Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing hoverboards due to a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Comission says there have been more than 20 reports of the battery packs overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire, but no injuries have been reported. Consumers are advised to stop using the self-balancing hoverboards and contact Razor for instructions on how to obtain a prepaid shipping carton to send the GLW battery pack back to Razor and receive a free replacement battery pack.

The recall involves battery packs manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. For more information, click here.