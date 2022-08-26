

(The Hill) – The Justice Department on Friday complied with a judge’s order to release a redacted version of the affidavit that convinced him to approve a warrant to search former President Trump’s Florida home.

Its release comes after Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to propose redactions to a document that the department argued a full release of would compromise their ongoing investigation.

Read the redacted document below.

The Justice Department previously unsealed portions of the warrant related to the search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, indicated that the government seized 11 different sets of classified materials, along with other information about Trump’s decision to pardon ally Roger Stone.

The warrant also indicated that Trump was under investigation for a possible violation of the Espionage Act, as well as two other statutes: one that bars concealing, removing and mutilating government documents, and another that prohibits similar actions when done “with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence [an] investigation.”