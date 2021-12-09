Reba McEntire’s former home under new management

NASHVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – The Estate at Cherokee Dock, the former home of award-winning country music artist, actor, and author Reba McEntire, is now under new management. Nashville-based Infinity Hospitality has announced plans to transform the property into a world-class, 5-Star luxury event venue and resort.

Originally built in 1960, the nearly 13,000 sq. ft. Southern Colonial mansion in Lebanon, TN, opened as an event center in 2017. The property is secluded and has approximately 15 acres of Old Hickory Lake waterfront property. The company states that the estate is award-winning and boasts that the venue exudes the charm and grandeur guests would expect from an exclusive luxury resort with accommodations for up to 30 guests. The estate has hosted various celebrity events over the years.

Nathaniel Beaver, CEO of Infinity Hospitality, says the company plans to upgrade the venue to an all-inclusive world class property. “Infinity Hospitality is thrilled to provide an event and lodging experience second to none in Tennessee, with full-service event design and planning, an on-site culinary program, custom bar selections, and vendor management for all services needed to create a once-in-a-lifetime event. In addition, Cherokee Dock’s hospitality director will also coordinate additional on-site amenities such as spa treatments, boating, fishing, golf, horseback riding, corporate team building activities, and live music for any occasion.”

The company hopes that the Estate at Cherokee Dock will now become the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts and ticketed events. For more information about The Estate at Cherokee Dock, visit their website or to book an event, email Sales@InfinityHospitality.net.