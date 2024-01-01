HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some batches of infant formula powder were recalled, but a spokesperson for Reckitt/Mead Johnson confirms that none of the products included in the voluntary recall were produced in Evansville.

According to the announcement on the FDA’s website, Reckitt/Mead Johnson announced it has voluntarily chosen to recall select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6 and 19.8 ounce cans, due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S. All product in question went through extensive testing by Reckitt/Mead Johnson and tested negative for the bacteria.

Officials say Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections like sepsis or meningitis. Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

The annoucement says Nutramigen in 12.6 and 19.8 ounce containers was manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July and August 2023. Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed. There are no reports of illnesses or adverse events to date. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide. The batches in question can be identified by the batch code on the bottom of the can.

Officials say the following recalled product batch codes and can size associated with each batch were distributed in the U.S.:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans); and

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans).

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025”.

The announcement says no other U.S. distributed Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.