Red Cross hits lowest blood supply levels in over a decade

(WEHT) – With the holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make appointments to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. Red Cross officials are saying their current blood supply is the lowest they’ve seen seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to help patients in need. While Red Cross says they are grateful for the kindness of the donors, they are still in desperate need of more donations. They add that at least 10,000 donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs.

As an incentive to roll up sleeves, Red Cross donors from Nov. 1 – 12 will be entered to win a trip to Hawaii. They say the Hawaiian trip includes airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, 15 meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. In addition, all donors from Nov. 1 – 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Red Cross urges donors to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).