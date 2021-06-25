Red Cross urges people to donate blood during severe shortage

(WEHT) – The Red Cross says there is a severe shortage of blood donations across the country.

Blood donations are dropping off, but more patients are getting surgery, trauma treatment and organ transplants. This is causing hospitals across the country to run very low on blood. Some doctors might have to delay procedures if they don’t have enough blood to perform a safe operation.

The chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, Dr. Pampee Young says you do not need proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 to donate.

“Whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, if you are healthy and feeling well you are eligible to come in and donate. It does not impact your ability to donate,” said Dr. Young.

Red Cross officials say anyone can make an appointment to give blood either online or by phone.