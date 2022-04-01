WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) had something to say about President Biden’s plan to release one million barrels of oil per day.

“President Biden’s decision to release one million barrels of oil per day from the SPR will not even come close to compensating for of the roughly 19.78 million barrels America uses per day. Instead of depleting the SPR, President Biden and his administration need to flip the switch and unleash American energy.” Said Rep. Bucshon.

Rep. Bucshon also noted that this is a short-term solution rather than a long-term one.