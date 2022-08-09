WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) issued a statement on the Mar-A-Lago raid by the FBI.

In her statement, Representative Miller called the raid unprecedented. “Every American should be alarmed and outraged by what’s happening in this country. This raid on a former President’s home is unprecedented and has all the markings of a total abuse of power.”

Rep. Miller mentioned a laptop connected to the Biden family that she said had been in the FBI’s possession for years, bringing up a case involving Paul Manafort. Rep. Miller also called for officials to also “raid the homes of the Biden family members who took payments from Chinese communist officials, Moscow officials, and Ukrainian officials.”

Rep. Miller brought up what she said were the failures of the current presidential administration. These failures included “a recession with open borders, a massive crime wave, food shortages, supply chain issues, a destruction of our youth, and a foreign policy crisis showing extreme weakness on the world stage.”

In her statement, Rep. Miller said, “The Department of Justice is now engaging in partisan politics by smearing President Trump, attempting to affect the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.” Rep. Miller also called the January 6 Committee a “sham.”

Rep. Miller ended her statement with the following: