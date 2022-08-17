(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring.

The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois comes in at number 23 and Indiana comes in at 36.

WalletHub says lots of businesses are struggling to hire enough workers, which has sometimes led to service delays and fewer business hours. The report says the labor force participation rate has experienced the slowest recovery of any recession since World War II.

To view the full report please go here.