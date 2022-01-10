Report: Illinois 16th best state to raise a family

(WALLETHUB) – The personal-finance website WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.

According to the data, Massachusetts was ranked the number one state to raise a family, and the worst state was Mississippi. In the Tri-State, Illinois ranked highest at 16th place. Indiana was ranked 33, and Kentucky was near the bottom of the list at 38.

To read the full report, click here.