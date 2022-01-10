Report: Illinois 16th best state to raise a family

National and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WALLETHUB) – The personal-finance website WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.

According to the data, Massachusetts was ranked the number one state to raise a family, and the worst state was Mississippi. In the Tri-State, Illinois ranked highest at 16th place. Indiana was ranked 33, and Kentucky was near the bottom of the list at 38.

Source: WalletHub

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories