HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If high utility prices have you feeling down, you might not be alone.

A new report released by Move.org looked at the average monthly costs of utilities and compared them in each state. According to their data, Illinois residents pay an average of $376.80 each month on their bills, which is nearly $200 less than the national average.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana residents were ranked at the 19th highest in expenses and Kentucky followed close behind at the 22nd highest spot on the list. In addition, Indiana residents on average paid around $3 more than the national average monthly cost of electricity.

To read the full report, including a breakdown on individual utility costs, click here.