HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new report from QuoteWizard suggests that used car drivers in Indiana are able to save more money per year than any other state.

The report uses data on the average price to purchase a used vehicle and the average cost per year to insure a used vehicle in each state. According to the data, the average cost of a used car in Indiana is $3,567, which is $833 below the national average and cheaper than the cost per year in any other state. The data also shows that Indiana has the lowest cost to purchase a used vehicle, and the 9th lowest average cost on insurance per year.

In the same study, Kentucky was closer to the national average price per year, but still lower at $4,397. In Illinois, it costs more to purchase a used vehicle, however it only costs $4,289 per year to own a used vehicle according to QuoteWizard.

To read the full report, including a ranking of each state compared to the national average, visit QuoteWizard’s website.