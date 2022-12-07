QUOTEWIZARD (WEHT) – QuoteWizard has released their annual list ranking which states have the best and worst drivers in the nation.

According to their report, over 10 million insurance quotes were analyzed and drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Utah drivers were ranked as the worst in the nation overall, as well as ranking first in speeding tickets and second place in citations. By the same metric, Connecticut drivers were ranked as the best in the nation overall.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky drivers were ranked as the sixth best drivers overall, and had the second lowest number of citations. Illinois drivers nearly made the top ten best drivers, but landed in eleventh place, while Indiana drivers were ranked at number 15 on the worst driver’s list.

