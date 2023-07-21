HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Since more than 20 million jobs vanished when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, U.S. employers have added jobs at a blistering pace, more often than not beating forecasts. Despite the fastest interest rate hikes since 1989, the unemployment rate has hardly budged and remains historically low at 3.6%.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics comparing unemployment rate statistics from June 2023 to key dates in 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019. According to their data, Maryland had the highest overall ranking for unemployment changes, with the biggest decrease since May 2023 and June 2022. Nevada was named as the slowest to recover from unemployment. However, Kentucky had the smallest decrease in unemployment from June 2020 to June 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.