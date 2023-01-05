HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – After a seventh vote failed to elect Kevin McCarthy as the House Speaker, Indiana Eighth District Representative Larry Bucshon spoke in an interview where he said the Republicans voting against McCarthy were voting for “their own self interest” rather than the interests of the American people.

“Without a speaker, we can’t do anything about the border, we can’t do anything about inflation and spending,” said Representative Bucshon. “We can’t do any oversight of the administration.”

