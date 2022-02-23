LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) -Arnold Schwarzenegger had a movie about experiencing a total recall but there might be some truth to life flashing before one’s eyes when one has a near-death experience. Scientists from the University of Louisville have researched the phenomenon called life recall to study what happens in one’s brain during death.

Life recall is the process when one recalls memories of one’s life in a matter of seconds when experiencing a near-death experience or death itself. Neuroscientists have always been fascinated by what happens in the brain during the near-death experience and after death.

A new research article named “Enhanced Interplay of Neuronal Coherence and Coupling in the Dying Human Brain” and published in Frontier in Aging Neuroscience has been written by Dr. Ajmal Zemmar of the University of Louisville and his team of researchers from all over the world.

The article explains the theory that one’s brain may remain operative and coordinated during and even after the transition to death. The article suggests the brain may be programmed to manage the death experience.

The research began when Dr. Raul Vicente of the University of Tartu, Estonia, and his team recorded the brainwaves of a patient that suffered from epilepsy. The team attempted to take care of the patient by measuring brain activity and the brain waves constantly to predict and recognize seizures.

The patient passed away from a heart attack but the scientists were able to document brain activity as one experienced death.

“We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the time of death and set a specific focus to investigate what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating,” said Dr. Zemmar who led the research. “Just before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others such as delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations.”

Brain waves is the more common term for brain oscillations. They are signs of repeated brain activity that are normal in living human brains.

Gamma brain waves are one of several types of brain waves. These type of waves are responsible for high thinking purposes that include memory flashbacks as well as concentrating, dreaming and processing data.

“Through generating brain oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences,” Zemmar speculated. “It is intriguing to speculate to say that these mechanisms – these brain activity patterns that occur when we have memory recall and dreaming and meditative states – they recall just before we go to die. So maybe they’re letting us have a replay of life in the last seconds when we die.

Dr. Zemmar’s and his team’s research have led them to explore a lot of questions that may need to be investigated further.

“It opens an interesting question to me on when you define death,” says Zemmar. “That plays a big role for questions such as, when do you go ahead with organ donation? When are we dead? When the heart stops beating because the brain keeps going. Should we record EEG activity in addition to EKG to declare death? This is a very, very interesting question for me. When is exactly the time when we die? We may have tapped the door open now to start a discussion about that exact time onset.”