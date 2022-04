NATIONAL (WEHT) – Several business groups are launching a last-ditch effort for more pandemic relief.

According to “The Hill,” the restaurant industry is making the hardest push. The independent restaurant coalition says more than half of independent restaurants and bars will be forced to shut down within six months, if they don’t receive government aid.

The house passed a bill to provide 55-billion dollars to hard-hit industries last week, but it’s struggling to garner 60 votes in the senate.