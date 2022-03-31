WORLD (WEHT) – Sanctions against Russian seafood is expected to disrupt the global seafood industry.

Russia is one of the world’s largest seafood producers and was the fifth largest producer of fish caught in the wild in 2020. It’s also a major supplier for cod, crabs and Alaska pollock, which is widely used in fast-food sandwiches. The looming shortage is expected to cause a price increase and potential job losses.

Experts also predict U.S. consumers will soon notice fish will be harder to find in stores.