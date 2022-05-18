WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Bay Shore, N.Y. company America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd. is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated. The RTE sausage sticks and luncheon loaf may have metal and other materials according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The RTE sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced on various dates from April 5 to May 5. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.

23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124.

10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.

The products to be recalled have “EST. 40200A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or negative reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a doctor.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that companies are notifying their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. The retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls when available.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alice Zheng at the America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., at (631) 231-8999.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.