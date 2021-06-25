SCAM ALERT: Police warn about kidnapping scam

INDIANA (WEHT) – In central Indiana, one person received a phone call from a scammer who said they had kidnapped a loved one and threatened to kill them if that person didn’t pay.

It happened in Fishers and the police say even though it’s only one call, it is one call too many. Police say the scammers are getting family information from social media, and the best way to prevent it from happening to you is to lock your pages down.

Police say if this happens to you, no matter what the caller says, don’t pay, hang up the phone and call 911 immediately.