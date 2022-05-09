NATIONAL (WEHT) – A local chain in the Tri-State has been chosen as a 2022 US Best Managed Company.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. has stated that it has been chosen for this recognition. Schnucks says the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Schnucks says the 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. Schnucks says that designees keep moving forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks Chairman and CEO. “We accomplish our mission to Nourish People’s Lives through a shared strategic vision in our organization as well as through meaningful philanthropy in our communities. I commend our leadership team for its commitment to our customers and teammates, ensuring we consistently execute on what matters most in our stores.”