ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WEHT) – Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain milk.
Schnucks says people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Schnucks customers are urged to check for the following details on their product’s packaging:
Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix
12 oz.
UPC: 4131822276
Best by date: 06/07/2023
Lot Code: 15822A
Schnucks says the trail mix may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or
exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at
314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.