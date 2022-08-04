ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WEHT) – Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain milk.

Schnucks says people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Schnucks customers are urged to check for the following details on their product’s packaging:

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

12 oz.

UPC: 4131822276

Best by date: 06/07/2023

Lot Code: 15822A

Schnucks says the trail mix may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or

exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at

314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.